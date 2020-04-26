Hyderabad: Pub manager, guard arrested for selling liquor

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police on Friday night raided the pub 10 Downing Street popularly known as 10D in Begumpet and arrested one Rambabu, a kitchen manager and another security guard for illegally selling liquor to customers at higher prices.

According to police, they received a tip-off that the staff of 10D is illegally selling liquor amidst lockdown by defying the government orders.

Upon receiving the information, the teams rushed to the spot and seized the liquor worth Rs. 2 lakh which included 35 cartons of beer, 14 cartons of breezer, 12 full bottles of Bacardi rum, and four full bottles of whiskey.

A case under the Excise Act, Disaster Management Act, and the Epidemic Diseases Act will be registered against the staff and management of the pub, said the Inspector, M. Niranjan Reddy.