Hyderabad: Pull up socks, complete procurement on time says G Kishan Reddy to KCR government

Hyderabad : Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday asked the BRS government to pull up its socks in timely procurement of paddy to benefit of farmers across the State.

He asked the government to improve milling capacity in line with the growing paddy production and to provide paddy to FCI as per the action plan agreed upon.

Reddy asked the government to prevent supply of recycled rice. He said he had earlier written to the ministry concerned to procure 15 LMT of boiled rice during the 2021-22 Rabi season from Telangana. Following this, the Consumer, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal responded to inform that the Centre would procure 13.73 LMT of boiled rice for 2021-22 Rabi and 2022-23 Kharif seasons. Besides, the targeted procurement of paddy to be supplied to FCI within the stipulated time frame agreed upon, he added.

The minister stated that following his request Goyal had extended time till May 31 for procurement of rice for 2021-22 Rabi season.

He charged that the State government was not able to provide rice as agreed to FCI despite several extensions being given for procurement to meet targets. Reddy said.