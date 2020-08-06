Hyderabad : Pull up socks for better tackling of Corona says Eatala to Collectors

Hyderabad : Telangana Health and Family Welfare Minister Eatala Rajender on Thursday instructed district Collectors regularly monitor the home isolation patients by providing proper counseling with the doctors. The Collectors have to ensure that all the patients are provided with proper medicare and instill confidence in the patients.

The minister along with state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a video conference with collectors and medical and Health officials and reviewed the Covid-19 management in the districts. Rajender asked the district collectors to seek suggestions and advice of the district ministers in extending treatment for the corona virus in the district.

The Chief Secretary underlined the need for conducting testing of all persons who came for testing after being enrolled in the app. The positive patients have to be provided counseling along with medical kit at the centre.

He asked the Collectors to furnish the proposals for new testing centres,, details of vacancies of medical staff for Covid treatment, proposals of private hospitals for permitting them as designated Covid hospital.

The official directed the district authorities to send proposals for extending oxygen supply for all the beds in the district hospitals, area hospitals and those attached to medical colleges in the state. He wanted the Collectors to submit all the pending bills related to Covid in prescribed format to the government.

He also instructed the officials to prepare a circular on medicines provided in the home isolation kit and issue guidelines for treatment protocol on Covid.