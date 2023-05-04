Hyderabad: Quantum Computing to gain momentum

Hyderabad : In April 2023, the Central Cabinet approved the National Quantum Mission with a budget provision of Rs 6,003 crore. This mission aims to seed, nurture and scale up scientific and industrial R&D and create a vibrant ecosystem in Quantum Technology (QT). It will define milestones that are expected to be achieved over eight years (2023-24 to 2030-31). India will be the sixth country to have a dedicated quantum mission after the USA, Austria, Finland, France, and China.

The Hans India, spoke exclusively to the faculty members in the Centre for Quantum Science and Technology (CQST), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad to learn more about quantum computers and mission.

Professor Harjinder Singh, said, “The classical computers struggle to handle complex problems and large size data.

From 1970s onwards, there has been an enhancement in the speed of information processing and data size. The advantage of quantum computing is the superposition.

Classical computing relies on bits as its fundamental data unit, whereas quantum computing utilises quantum bits or qubits. Qubits have the ability to represent data as either 0, 1, or both simultaneously through a phenomenon in quantum mechanics known as superposition.”

In contrast to classical bits, which can only exist in a single state at a time (either 0 or 1), qubits have the unique ability to exist in a superposition of states, allowing them to be in multiple states simultaneously. This attribute enables quantum computers to undertake complex calculations and address problems that are impractical for classical computers to solve, he said.

Another key difference between quantum and classical computing is the concept of entanglement. In quantum computing, qubits can become entangled, meaning the state of one qubit is directly related to the state of another, even when they are far apart. Entanglement allows faster and more efficient information processing, as changes in one qubit can instantaneously affect the entangled qubits.

Dr Shantanav Chakraborty says, “The conventional computers, laptops, tablets work on the principle of classical physics. However, quantum computers obey the principles of small particles such as atoms and molecules, which classical physics fails to address.”

Indian research institutions such as IISER Pune, scientists from two Ahmedabad based laboratories, and the industry in India are taking steps for quantum technologies, he said.

In Hyderabad, all the scientists working in different educational institutions can come together to work on quantum computing, said Dr. Indranil Chakrabarty.