Hyderabad: Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat pays visit to containment zone

Hyderabad: The Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, Mahesh Bhagwat on Sunday visited the containment zone in Munagnoor, Hayathnagar to take stock of the situation.

He noted, "We have ensured that the containment is fully secure without even letting out a single person from their home.

Moreover, we have also guaranteed to the people living in containment zone that their essential supplies will be taken care by GHMC and we have instructed the people that if there is any medical emergency, then, they will have to obtain the pass from police."

The entire area has been barricaded because more than 10 persons were tested positive for COVID-19.

The Commissioner was assisted by ACP of Vanasthalipuram and other officials from GHMC.