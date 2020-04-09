Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissionerate office gets disinfectant tunnel

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Commissionerate got its first 3V safe disinfectant tunnel at its head office in Neredmet on Wednesday. According to a press release from the Commissioner's office, the disinfectant tunnel was manufactured by S3V Vascular Technologies Pvt Ltd to disinfect the cops working round-the- clock during the lockdown.



"The tunnel uses an aerosol technology to provide maximum protection to people passing through the tunnel in around 20 seconds.

The atomised liquid spray disinfects all surfaces, even those that are not directly exposed to the nozzles. The disinfectant consists of a combination of water soluble polymer and iodine and this solution has been proved to be effective against SARS, MERS and Ebola viruses." Meanwhile, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat visited the Pahadisheriff police station and handed over the PPE personal protection equipment to staff of patrol cars and blue colts staff on Wednesday.