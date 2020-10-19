Hyderabad rains: CM KCR announces Rs 10,000 each for flood-affected family

Hyderabad rains: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced that each flood-affected family will be given Rs 10,000 as a part of relief operations. And the compensation will be handed over to all the victims from tomorrow.

The Chief Minister said that the people in Hyderabad have suffered a lot due to the heavy rains and assured to provide all the support to the flood victims.

Announcing Rs 550 crore package for flood relief operations, the CM said that the government will provide Rs 50,000 to people whose house has been partially damaged and Rs 1 lakh for completely collapsed houses due to the rains. He said the damaged roads will be repaired on war footing and directed the authorities to ensure that normal living conditions are restored in the city.

Rao said that Hyderabad has received the heaviest rainfall after hundred years and ordered the party leaders to take part in the relief operations. The Chief Minister further made an appeal to the businessmen and industrialists to come forward and help the people in flood-hit areas.

It should be notified that the government has already announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the 33 people who lost their family members in the rain-related incidents.