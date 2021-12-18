Hyderabad reels under cold wave, temperature records at 9.7°C

People in Hyderabad to experience cold weather conditions in the coming days. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the state would witness the temperature ranging from 20 degree Celsius to 40 degree Celsius. However, the minimum temperature is expected to fall to single digit in many parts of the state including Hyderabad.

"Serilingampally, Rajendranagar and Hayathnagar may witness single digit temperatures and the temperature may return to normal after a week i.e. around 16 degree Celsius if there is no disturbance from westward direction," an official said.

A yellow alert has been issued by IMD for December 20 and 21. The dip in the temperature is due to the north easterly winds across the state. Mist or haze may prevail in the city during morning hours while the temperature is likely to dip below 15 degree Celsius in the next few days.

Meanwhile, Telangana witnessed a drastic dip in the temperature, causing people to stay indoors during the wee hours. On Friday, Serilingampally in Hyderabad witnessed the minimum temperature of 9.7 degree Celsius. Across the state, Komarambheem recorded the least temperature of 8 degree Celsius followed by 9.1 in Adilabad.