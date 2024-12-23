Hyderabad remained peaceful in 2024,but sees sharp spike in cybercrimes

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city police have registered a total of 35,944 cases in 2024, which is an increase from last year’s 25,488 cases in overall crime. The crime rate in the city increased by 41 per cent compared to previous year with a drastic increase in property crime, bodily crimes, cybercrimes, financial frauds and crime against women. Cases under the POCSO Act increased to 449 from 371 in the previous year.

Presenting the annual report 2024, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand on Sunday said that it has been a peaceful year, though the festivals coincided, major events like Parliamentary elections and last year December Telangana State Assembly elections were held. Anand said, “The reason for the increase in FIR is with increase in simple theft like mobile phones, bikes and others. Even in all accident cases we have issued FIR. Simple hurt cases also increased 30 per cent.”

The Commissioner said that the number of cases registered under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and Special and Local Laws (SLL) rose to 28,005 from 23,708 in 2023. Bodily crimes surged, with total cases jumping to 8,447 in 2024 from 5,098 in 2023. He said that the conviction rate is 68 per cent and 3,904 cases were convicted.

“The highest rise was observed in grave bodily crime cases in 2023, 563 cases were registered and 700 cases in 2024 and non-bodily crimes cases were 7,747 as against 4,535 in 2023,” he added.

There was a slight decline in murders with 13 per cent with 77 cases in 2024 compared to 89 in 2023. Attempts to murders also decreased from 274 cases in 2023 to 214 in 2024. And there is an increase in cheating cases with 5,303 cases in 2024 as against 5,250 cases in 2023. The number of robbery cases has increased from 101 in 2023 to 219 in 2024.

Property offences were also increased with a total case reaching 5,328 in 2024 compared to 3,551 in 2023. Grave property crimes increased to 315 from 213 cases, while non-grave property crimes increased to 5,013 from 3,338. In 2024, the detection percentage in property crimes was 59 per cent, compared to 67 per cent in 2023.

The Commissioner said, “Crimes against women rose marginally by two per cent from 2,424 to 2,482. Cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act increased to 449 from 371 in the previous year. Cases registered under the Prevention of Atrocities (POA) Act for crimes against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes slightly increased, with 175 cases in 2024 compared to 172 in 2023,” said Anand.

Decline in road accidents

In2024 there was a decrease in road accidents, with 227 deaths compared to 335 in 2023. Total 52,080 drunken driving cases were reported, as compared to 43,940 cases in previous year. A majority of those caught for drunken driving are two-wheeler riders in the city.

The commissioner said, “The police carried out campaigns, counselled over 53,091 drunken driving offenders, also counselling 80,125 family members, visited 263 schools and colleges and educated 33,766 students,” he added.

Election offences

During the Lok Sabha elections, Rs 10,51,65,297 cash was seized. Liquor worth Rs 61,69,765 was seized and NDPS worth Rs 1,31,87,303 was seized. Precious metals worth Rs 6,23,70,437 were seized. 113 cases of MCC violations and 279 cases of Poll violence were booked.

Commissioner CV Anand said that the Shahalibanda police station of Hyderabad was declared as the 8th best police station in the country by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Hyderabad city police secured the first place on the first State level police duty meet.

Cyber Crime

Cybercrimes in Hyderabad surged in 2024, with victims losing a whopping Rs 385 crore compared to Rs 172 crore in 2023, marking a 91 per cent increase in losses.

According to the information of the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), 25,831 cases from the city were reported in 2024 against 21,878 cases in 2023. With the prompt informing the NCRP, Rs 50.6 crore was put on hold.

The detection rate improved, rising from 9.58 per cent in 2023 to 12.68 per cent in 2024. Police arrested over 500 cybercriminals in 2024, up from 413 in 2023, said C V Anand.

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime police station registered 4,042 cases during the year. Trading fraud emerged as the costliest cybercrime at Rs 136.66 crore with 563 registered cases and trading fraud with 926 cases at Rs 60.02 crore. While OTP fraud with Rs 10.20 crore by 361 cases, customs fraud Rs 61.29 crore with 312 cases, other crimes included customer care frauds, and social media-related crimes.