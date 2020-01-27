Hyderabad: Republic Day celebrations at ECIL

Hyderabad: The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), celebrated the 71st Republic Day of India with patriotic fervour and enthusiasm. Rear Admiral Sanjay Chaubey (Retd.), Chairman & Managing Director, hoisted the national flag at the ceremonial function held at the factory main gate and inspected the Guard of Honour presented by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) contingent.

Sanjay Chaubey, in his Republic Day message, said that the company successfully completed many important national projects in strategic sectors. He stressed the need to work together as a team with utmost sincerity and reach out to customers to understand their requirements and enable them to meet the nation's requirement.

The students of Atomic Energy Central School presented a colorful and invigorating cultural programme with a patriotic theme showcasing India's strength and rich cultural diversity.

C&MD gave away the prizes to AECS School students in recognition of their performance.

Among the dignitaries who participated in the function were, Samir Mukherjee, Director (Personnel), Swarna Sankaran, ED (Finance), N Rambabu , ED (Nuclear), Anil Bali, Commandant, CISF, Ch. Bhaskar Reddy, president, ECIL Staff & Workers Union and Kamal Kant President , ECIL Officer's Association.