Hyderabad: Retailers told not to sell commodities beyond MRP

Hyderabad: The Telangana Oil Industries & Trade Association and Hyderabad Secunderabad Retail Dealers Association, Hyderabad Dall Mills and Merchants Association appealed all retailers to sell essential commodities at MRP.

They warned that legal action would be in case retailers violate regulations.

Some food prices are on the rise in the state and the retailers are selling essential commodities at an extra price, the association officials said at the press conference.

It has seen that though there is a regular supply chain of oil and other essential commodities from day one of lockdown, some retailers in the state are selling essential commodities at high costs, Suresh Kumar Agarwal, President of Telangana Oil Industries & Trade Association said.

Hyderabad Dall Mills & Merchants Association President Vinod Kimtee said, "We appeal all the retailers, distributors, and sub-distributors to sell essential commodities including rice, pulses, tamarind, eatable oil, wheat flour, sugar, salt, spices, idly upma rawa and other essential commodities at least possible price and strictly follow the prices of product".

While the entire world is struggling and suffering with COVID-19, it is the moral responsibility of all the traders of the state and twin cities to serve the people only with Sewa Bhav and not purely with business angle, General Secretary of Hyderabad & Secunderabad Retail Dealers Association, Dilip Kumar Pansari said.