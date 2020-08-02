Hyderabad: RGIA gets mass fever screening system

Hyderabad: Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has received a Unicef-funded mass fever screening system to further enhance the efficacy of screening of passengers in view of Covid-19 pandemic, the airport operator announced on Sunday. The Central government's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in coordination with Asian Development Bank, has provided state-of-the-art thermal scanner funded by the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef). The system will be used by the officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at the airport.

The new thermal scanner is a ceiling mounted mass fever screening system capable of scanning, detecting and tracking febrile persons with elevated skin temperature.

The system automatically adjusts and adapts to the surrounding ambient temperature without any human intervention. With its Intuitive User Interface and Dual-Displays (day camera + infra-red) it provides easy identification of passengers with elevated temperature, while simplifying operations and minimizing handling.

The new thermal scanner imparts more control to the Hyderabad Airport Health Organization, along with the existing thermal scanners at the international arrivals, said GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL).