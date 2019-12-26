Hyderabad: Rich tributes paid to Vajpayee

Hyderabad: Rich tributes were paid to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion of his 95th birth anniversary at BJP State headquarters in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

At a function organised here, BJP State Mahila Morcha president Akula Vijaya, BJP senior leader and former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, former Minister Amarsingh Tilawat and others garlanded the portrait of the former Prime Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Akula Vijaya recalled the services of Vajpayee and said it was in recognition of the same, his birthday is observed as Good Governance Day.

Sudhakar Reddy administered an oath to the party men to work for the country with patriotism. Later, the leaders and party men participated in a blood donation camp organised on the occasion.