Hyderabad: Rythu Vedikas will be completed in 2 months says Sabitha Indra Reddy

Hyderabad: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday said that Rythu Vedikas will be completed in two months. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is farmers friendly and Rythu Vedikas will be of much use, she said. The Minister laid foundation stones for Rythu Vedikas at several places in Parigi segment of Vikarabad district here.

On the occasion, the minister said that the Rythu Vedikas will be built in just two months. These platforms to be built each at a cost of Rs 20 lakh are helpful to address farmers problems in the State, she said.

Rythu Vedikas are for the farming community to discuss and address their issues by taking officials help. The officials of agriculture department were instructed to provide timely suggestions to the farmers on their crops to be sown and marketing.

The government offers Rs 20 lakh for each Rythu Vedika in the State, the minister said. The officials will provide necessary information to farmers at these platforms, she added.