Hyderabad: Sabitha campaigns for Surabhi Vani Devi

Maheswaram: Ahead the ensuing MLC polls State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy participated in a preparatory meeting held in Thimmapur village on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion,Sabitha Indra Reddy asked the people to cast their vote to the TRS MLC candidate Surabhi Vani Devi, daughter of the late Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. She asked voters to think prudently with restraint.

"If Vani Devi winswith majority, justice will be done to all the employed and unemployed youth and their voices will be heard in the council," she added.

TRS activists, TRS Youth Members and others attended the meeting.

