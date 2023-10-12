Hyderabad: Safety mechanism to avert fatal mishaps

Hyderabad: An eighth-grade boy from Telangana has come up with a unique innovation in the safety and security sector providing a solution to road commuters to overcome fatal accidents, as these accidents have been reported on the highways, and with the Auto Lighting Mechanism commuters can freely commute.

The Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) has selected Md Rayyan Nazeef’s innovation from Bhadradri Kothagudem district among the many that were submitted during the ‘Intinta Innovator’ programme that identified rural innovators and brought to the limelight their innovations.

Speaking to The Hans India, Md Rayyan Nazeef, Excellent Start High School said, “Accidents in culverts during the nighttime, often caused by poor visibility of vehicles approaching from opposite directions, due to blinding lights from oncoming vehicles, are a common and concerning issue. To address this problem, I have developed an innovative machine. Once installed in culverts, this mechanism effectively prevents accidents resulting from the glare of lights from vehicles coming from the opposite direction, which can distract drivers.





I am pleased to share that my innovative solution has gained recognition and support from TSIC. It has not only acknowledged my project but has also committed to provide funding. Further, they have expressed their willingness to facilitate discussions with automobile industries once a functional prototype of the machine is ready. This development is a significant step forward in improving road safety and preventing accidents in challenging conditions. With the backing of TSIC and the support of the automotive industry, I can work on refining and testing the prototype to ensure its effectiveness in real-world scenario. This innovation has the potential to make our roads safer, ultimately benefiting society as a whole.”



M Navita Reddy, class 10 student, Basha High School from the Bhadradri Kothagudem district has come up with a unique innovation known as Route Alert Ambulance. The TSIC has selected innovation through the ‘Intinta Innovator’ programme, this innovation aims to alter another vehicle on its route when the ambulance is struck on heavy traffic. Several times ambulances get delayed due to heavy traffic and patients in serious condition may die without getting the treatment in right time and this Route Alert Ambulance is the remedy to overcome such critical situations and save the lives of the people.

Describing how the machine works, she said, “When The Route Alert Ambulance starts from a particular point, it sends the signals on either side of the dividers, traffic junctions and traffic police. So, the drivers on the vehicles ahead of the ambulance get alerted and clear a free movement of the ambulance without disturbing the traffic. The Route Alert Ambulance can also pass the information about its arrival and the nature of the patients to the hospital authorities. So, they can take the necessary arrangements for treating the patients at the right time and save the lives of the patients.”