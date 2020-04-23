Hyderabad: Santhigiri Ashram's gesture to the poor and the needy

Hyderabad: With the help of the district administration, Santhigiri Ashram distributed food and groceries to the poor and the needy at Narayanpet in Telangana on Wednesday.

The Ashram has also handed over thousands of in-house-made masks to District Collector Hari Chandana Dasari to be distributed free among the poor. "It's a small effort to ease the hunger of the poor and the needy," said Swami Pranavasuddhan Jnana Thapaswi, in-charge of Hyderabad region, who was supervising the humanitarian task.