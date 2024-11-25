Hyderabad Saree Festival 2024 kicks off in a grand manner

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Saree Festival 2024, a vibrant celebration of India’s handloom heritage, was inaugurated on Sunday at Kamma Sangham, Ameerpet. Organised by the National Design Centre (NDC) in collaboration with the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, the event will continue till November 30, showcasing the finest handloom sarees from across the country.

The festival was inaugurated by Padma Shri Gajam Anjaiah, a renowned handloom expert and recipient of the prestigious Sant Kabir Award. Speaking at the event, he highlighted the cultural and economic value of handloom sarees. “Each saree represents centuries of tradition, artistry, and skill. Initiatives like this festival are crucial in preserving our heritage while providing much-needed recognition to the weaving community,” he said.

Rashmi Thakur, Brand Ambassador for National Handloom, graced the event as the guest of honour. She lauded the initiative for its role in promoting sustainable fashion and empowering weavers. “The Hyderabad Saree Festival is not just an exhibition; it is a celebration of India’s rich handloom legacy. It offers a platform for showcasing talent while fostering direct connections between weavers and buyers,” she remarked.