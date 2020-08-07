Hyderabad: 'Save India Day Satyagraha' gets leg up from all- India teachers' association

Hyderabad: The programme is to protest against the central government's failure to support people, during the Corona crisis, besides the privatisation of public services such as Railways.

The STFI expressed its concern that the National Education Policy -2020 recently announced by the Union Minister of Education was unconstitutional, and widens the gap in education with privatisation, corporatisation and centralisation, and endangering the education of the downtrodden.

Hyderabad: The School Teachers Federation of India (STFI) has resolved to extend its support for the Save India Day Satyagraha movement scheduled to be observed across the country on August 9.

In a statement on Thursday, vice president, STFI and general secretary of TSUTF, Chava Ravi said that the programme is to protest against the central government's failure to support people, during the Corona crisis, besides the privatisation of public services such as Railways.

The STFI expressed its concern that the National Education Policy -2020 recently announced by the Union Minister of Education was unconstitutional, and widens the gap in education with privatisation, corporatisation and centralisation, and endangering the education of the downtrodden. It called on all democrats and well-wishers of public education to oppose the NEP.

Abhijit Mukherjee, national president of the Association of School Teachers Federation of India (STFI) Central Secretariat, chaired a video conference on Thursday. The General Secretary CN Bharti said the central government was trying to implement the Sangh Parivar agenda in education in the pandemic situation of Corona. He said the issue would become clearer when observed the deleted chapters in the name of reduction of CBSE syllabus.

He questioned the central government for rushing to pass the NEP without even discussing it in parliament, without thinking for the welfare of those who lost their jobs due to the Covid lockdown. He said the privatisation of railway lines, allowing private investments in Defence and Space Research were a threat to the country's sovereignty.

They are unreasonable and impose burdens on the general public for making profits to the corporates. Against anti-people policies, teachers were called to take part in a nationwide satyagraha on August 9.

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of STFI on August 12, it was decided to conduct a campaign at the district and divisional centres under the slogan of 'We need a pro-people national education system'. Covid - 19's impact on education is very serious and that online education is not a substitute for classroom teaching. However digital education should be imparted through TVs.

He appreciated the digital education provided by the government of Kerala and suggested that all state governments should follow the Kerala model of education. STFI joint general secretary KC Harikrishnan, vice presidents K Rajendran, Bhadruddoja Khan, Mahaveer Sihag, P Babureddy and other office-bearers from various states attended the meeting.