Hyderabad: School van driver turns life saviour by donating plasma four times

A man who was working as a school van driver in Hyderabad has turned a life saviour for many COVID-infected patients by donating plasma four times. Ravi is a native of Malkepalli village in Kasipet Mandal Donating plasma of Mancherial.

Ravi was infected with coronavirus on June 26 and was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad for treatment. He was discharged on July 8 and later underwent 14 days of home quarantine. Ravi noticed the plight of the coronavirus patients who died due to the lack of plasma donors and decided to donate plasma.

So far, Ravi donated plasma four times including a farmer from Sangareddy district who was in critical condition, a patient from Siddipet on August 1 and another from Karimnagar on August 14. He also participated in the plasma donation drive conducted by the Cyberabad Commissioner VK Sajjanar in July last week.

Raju said that he could donate plasma to the patients as the percentage of plasma in his bloodstream is high. He further requested the patients to reach him in need of plasma.

People who are in need of plasma can contact him on 9866770947 and his father 9550966405.