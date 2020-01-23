Hyderabad: Scourge of adulteration looms large on city

Hyderabad: Beware! The spices and dals you consume may land you in the cancer ward. Ghee, tea powder, honey, chilli powder, turmeric and even agarbathi (incense sticks) could be fake. In a majority of cases, it is found that young men from small towns in Jharkhand and UP land in the city and start living in small rooms, especially in the Old City, and indulge in these activities.



The arrest of two persons on charges of selling adulterated ghee at Chilkalguda recently apart from the arrest of two others on charges of selling adulterated tea powder in Manghalhat and agarbathi and jet coil duplication was reported in Golconda region, say officials.

Milk, vegetable oil, rose water, dal and different variety of spices are the other major products being duplicated in Hyderabad in a big way, says M Vishnu Kumar, Raja Manufacturing Depot, Begum Bazar. Last month, a group of young men, all in their 20s, were found making adulterated gingergarlic paste. Dr Meghna, a private practitioner, said, "The adulterated food could affect vital organs and lead to cancer." Central nervous system, paralysis and gastric issues may arise digestive system would be affected in regular consumption of these adulterated food.

Speaking on food adulteration cases, Task Force DCP Radha Krishna said, "Three major food duplication rackets were busted in recent times.A spurious ghee maker was arrested and materials such as vegetable oil and butter essence used for manufacturing were recovered. Reputed company names and logos were used for packing the duplicate or first copy of the products in most of the cases. "

Adulterated or duplicated food items are being sold in the markets at cheaper prices. Original ghee is available for Rs 490 to Rs 560 per liter depending on brand of the product but this impure ghee is available for Rs 350 per liter.

Graphite, Indigo, gypsum and Prussian blue are the additives added to tea powder for adulteration,these adulterants are generally added to tea to reduce manufacturing costs. If the original tea powder is priced at Rs 140 for 500 gram, the seized duplicate tea powder used could be available for Rs 40 for the same quantity.

How they are adulterated

Black Pepper is adulterated by using Papaya seeds imported from Lucknow to Hyderabad. Red oxide and other harmful chemicals are added to papaya seeds and ground to make adulterated Black pepper.

Mumbai rava is made using glucose, maidha, potasalam (patika)

Jeera is adulterated with maida, hydrogen sulphate, potassium

Kas-kas, kalimirch , jeera are adulterated by harmful chemicals Iron oxide, Red oxide, Black oxide and other Sulphates along with paint strainers are added to food items for shine and colour.

INORDINATE DELAY FRUSTRATES COPS

♦ Adulteration of food can be stopped if the cases busted are processed quickly, opine police officials.

♦ Storage facility, late reports from laboratory and inadequate staff for inspection etc are among the major concerns for the cops

♦Telangana has only one testing laboratory 'State Testing Laboratory at Nacharam.' Samples from across Telangana are tested there

♦ Samples from GHMC meal supply, restaurants and others are also tested there. Months of delay in obtaining reports is affecting pace of probe

♦On an average, 150 samples are tested at this laboratory. The number of testing staff is said to be inadequate



♦ At least 26 more vacant posts in inspection of food adulteration department must be filled, say officials













BEWARE, AVOID SPURIOUS GOODS

• Make sure you ask the shopkeeper to show different varieties. There is a huge difference in rates. Tell him you do not want duplicate goods and are willing to pay the original price for genuine goods

• Wholesale dealers at Begum Bazaar stock a variety of spices and other food items of different quality and price







