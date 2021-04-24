Hyderabad: Serosurvey in micro containment zones in GHMC

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken a call to hold a sero-survey in 63 micro containment zones in the city to control the spread of the virus, provide testing and vaccination facilities. Upon the directions from the health department, the GHMC has declared 63 mini containment zones which are spread across 30 circles of its six zones.

Sanitation works have already been completed in these zones by the disaster response force of GHMC. According to the officials, micro containment zones were declared in areas having a minimum of five Covid-19 positive cases. Along with sanitisation activities, the civic body in association with the Medical and Health Department will take up a sero-survey in these locations.

During the survey, the officials will collect swab samples for Covid-19 testing and the residents in these zones will also be vaccinated as per requirement. A close watch would be kept on Covid-19 protocols like wearing of face mask, social distance and maintaining hygiene in surroundings in these zones.