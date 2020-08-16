Hyderabad: Skeletons tumble out of cupboard

Hyderabad: The ACB raids conducted at the residence of tainted Tahsildar of Keesara mandal have unearthed some dirty facts of the bureaucratic world which may create a flutter in political circles.



According to the officials of ACB, tahsildar D Balraju Nagaraju demanded a bribe amount of Rs 2 crore from one realtor C Srinath of Sri Satya Developers for doing an official favor, i.e., to clear the land issue pertaining to 19 acres 39 guntas of land in survey no. 614 and other numbes in the limits of Rampally Dayara village in Keesara mandal to process the file in favour of original pattadars and to furnish orders of district Collector of Medchal Malkajgiri district.

Apart from the amount the ACB got their hands on some incriminating material which was in possession of the tahsildar and an unaccounted cash amount of Rs. 8 lakh was fond in his car and Rs. 28 lakh unaccounted cash along with half a KG of gold ornaments and a locker key were found from his residence. Moreover many immovable property documents were also identified during the raids, said the officials of ACB.

However, the most astonishing treasure which the ACB got was some highly confidential documents related to MPLADS fund files of Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy. These documents were found from a guest house of another realtor, K. Anji Reddy ,who colluded with C Srinath to develop the lands at Rampally Dayara.

The accused K Anji Reddy was in possession of Congress MP A Revanth Reddy's MPLADS recommendation letters. Some of the documents included development works proposed by the MP and few nomination files.

The officials of ACB noted, "As per the protocol, no one else should possess the documents apart from the MP before they are submitted to the collector. Nevertheless all these incriminating material have been seized and are being verified and the investigation is still under progress."

Meanwhile, the tahsildar and realtors C. Srinath and K. Anji Reddy have been arrested and produced before the special judge of ACB.