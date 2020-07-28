Hyderabad: Social distancing goes for a toss in guided tour of media

Hyderabad: All safety measures have been taken at the demolition site, mainly the containment of air pollution by moisturising the structure with sprinklers before the buildings were pulled down, claimed the government but when it came to conducting the media tour following directions of the High Court, all Covid-19 protocols were thrown to wind.

The city police said that it would organise a guided tour of the old Secretariat where the demolition work is on. But the arrangements it made were horrifying. Social distancing had gone for a big toss. TV crew and news photographers were herded into two open vans with not even an inch of gap between them. Some were made to board the mini buses.

Though no major demolition work was on, none of the media personnel were allowed to get down and shoot pictures or visuals from different angles. It was all over in a short period of 15 minutes. Even some policemen were hanging to the open vans. Special rope parties were also arranged at the Secretariat to prevent the media personnel.