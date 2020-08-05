Hyderabad: South Central Railway flags off first cargo express

Hyderabad: With a view to enhance the Railways freight basket, South Central Railway has introduced "Cargo Express", which is first of its kind and innovative concept over Indian Railways. Under this concept, SCR has announced a Time Tabled freight train between Sanathnagar in Hyderabad to Adarsh Nagar in New Delhi as a pilot project for a period of Six months and would be running the "Cargo Express" once a week every Wednesday. Accordingly, the first cargo express has been flagged off today i.e., on 05th August, 2020 from Sanath Nagar in Hyderabad.



Generally, bulk commodities in huge quantities are being transported by rail in freight trains. But in the recent past, there is a gradual increase in the market for transportation on non-bulk segments. In order to attract this segment of traffic, South Central Railway has come up with this unique concept of Cargo Express, where in different freight customers holding various types of commodities can avail this facility by indenting a minimum of single wagon also. So, aggregating this general cargo in to a single train is mutually beneficial to both Railways as well the freight customers. It is almost 40% lesser than charges applicable by Road and also the existing railway parcel tariff.

The first Cargo Express left Sanathnagar on Wednesday and will move at an average speed of 50 KMPH and will reach the destination, Anand Nagar, Delhi as per schedule on Friday. The movement of this train can be tracked through FOIS network.

For any queries in this regard or to register and book the wagons freight customers and interested parties can seek help from phone numbers: 9701371976 or 040-27821393, which are available round-the-clock helpline