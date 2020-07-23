Hyderabad startup unveils novel 'Box 360' UV sanitiser

Hyderabad: The government and the scientific community are scrambling to find innovative ways to contain the fast- spreading deadly coronavirus. Against this backdrop, a city-based startup, 'Safwey Advanced Disinfectant Systems,' has come up with a unique 'Box 360' an ultra violet sanitiser.



The Box360 is a metallic box which contains an ultraviolet lamp instead of chemicals. This product disinfects any item like food packets, milk packets, jewellery boxes, mobile phones, iPads, laptops, vehicle keys etc, handled by multiple persons and have the potential to carry coronavirus. Sanitising such items is a herculean task and hence the initiative behind the invention.

Salient features of Box360

This disinfects every surface except medicines in 3 to 10 minutes. It is made of medical grade stainless steel, which is completely leak proof and proved to be safe. It can be used by individuals, hospitals, malls etc. Its price ranges from Rs 14,000 to less than Rs 1 lakh.

UV sterilisation has been in use for long in water purification, manufacturing of medical equipment. Also UV rays are invisible to naked eye, said Dr Praneeth, Medical and R&D director of Safwey.

"In addition to the UV BOX360, we have launched SHIELD360, a UV room disinfection system that is extremely useful in hospitals, restaurants, movie theaters, public transport etc," said CVN Vamshi, founder and CMD of SAFWEY.