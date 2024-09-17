Hyderabad student drowns in Canada during b-day celebrations

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad resident drowned in Toronto, Canada, while swimming in a lake. The deceased has been identified as Praneeth, a resident of Meerpet in Ranga Reddy district, completed his studies in Canada and was in search of a job. Praneeth had moved to Canada in 2019 for studies while his elder brother did so in 2022.

According to Praneeth’s father, the incident happened on September 14 when Praneeth went to a cottage near Lake Clear along with his friends for his elder brother’s birthday. Both brothers went to Canada to pursue higher studies. While all four friends went swimming in the lake, the group soon found that Praneeth had gone missing and drowned.

After receiving information, rescue teams arrived at the spot and the body was fished out. The police were immediately informed about the developments, and they are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident. Praneeth’s family received the news on Monday through a friend of the victim.

The family is in touch with the friends of Praneeth who are coordinating with the Canadian authorities. The family has also appealed to the Telangana government to help them to get their son’s body back to India.