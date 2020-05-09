Hyderabad: Task Force raids illicit liquor spot

Hyderabad: The South Zone Task Force along with Chatrinaka police on Friday raided an illegal liquor shop in Ganga Nagar at Chatrinaka and seized liquor bottles worth Rs 1 lakh.



According to Task Force police, they received a tip-off about the accused person selling homemade liquor at his residence. Upon receiving the information, the teams rushed to the spot and seized the entire material while arresting the accused person.

S Raghavendra, Inspector of Task Force noted, "The accused person was selling the liquor only during night times since the lockdown began, however, when the ban on liquor was lifted he started selling it even during day time. Moreover, he did not have any trade license to sell the product. He was arrested and handed over to Chatrinaka police for further investigation. After investigation relevant sections will be booked against him."