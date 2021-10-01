Hyderabad: Techies clear 'mess' on Nizampet-Bachupally link road

Nizampet: Enraged by the apathy of the Nizampet Municipality in taking up road repair work and filling up potholes, a few techies and social activists took it upon themselves to clear the mess on the Nizampet - Bachupally link road on Thursday.

Commuters alleged that for the past several years the condition of this stretch was in bad shape. The lane is covered with gravel. Due to the recent rain, the condition has become worst.

Also, many accidents have been reported in the stretch. Commuters plying on the road are facing hardship. All representations given by the locals appear to have fallen on deaf ears.

Sai Teja, a techie said, "This is not the first time we have taken it upon ourselves to clear the mess. Last year we did the same; we filled potholes with sand; even then there was no impact on officials.

Once again, we did it to draw the attention on Nizampet Municipality so that this time they take-up road repairs. I am daily commuting on this stretch and also had a harrowing experience of skidding due to loose gravel.

Many fatal accidents have been reported from this spot recently. Many times, we had complained to officials about the issue but always they tell us that they would take up repairs. No action has been taken by them.

So, we have taken it upon Ourselves to clear the gravel. In this initiative many locals have supported," Noted Raghu, a social activist, "recently many accidents have taken place across the city due to loose gravel and potholes.

Just to create awareness and awake officials to take up road relaying work we have removed gravel. A heap of sand was dumped beside the road. First, we swept roads and filled the road with it and removed gravel. By this act at least officials would react and take up road works."