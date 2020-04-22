Hyderabad: TGOA leader MB Krishna Yadav feeds the hungry

Hyderabad: Telangana Gazetted Officers Association key leader, MB Krishna Yadav arranged free meals distribution programme at FCI, Mallapur keeping in mind the Chief Minister's call to take care of the food needs of poor.

Labour and locals including kids from nearby areas queued up for the free service extended by the public servant.

As per Chief Minister's K Chandrashekhar Rao's instructions, people from all walks of life are lending a helping hand to take care of the food needs of labour, poor and deprived sections in their areas. State government employees are seen doing their bit during this lockdown.

