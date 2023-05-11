Hyderabad: Three months traffic diversion for Shilpa Layout Phase-II flyover work

Hyderabad : In view of the Shilpa Layout Phase-II flyover works at Gachibowli Junction to Kondapur road, traffic will be diverted from May 13 to August 10. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will be undertaking the work round the clock for 90 days in the limits of Gachibowli Traffic Police Station in Cyberabad. To avoid traffic congestion due to diversions, commuters are advised to use alternative roads.

Traffic coming from ORR towards Hafeezpet will be diverted at Shilpa layout flyover, Meenakshi Towers, Deloitte, AIG Hospital, Q Mart, Kothaguda Flyover, Hafeezpet, while traffic coming from Lingampally towards Kondapur will be diverted at Gachibowli Traffic PS, DLF Road, Radisson Hotel, Kothaguda, Kondapur.

Motorists coming from Wipro Junction towards Allwyn X road will be diverted at IIIT Junction, take a left turn, then take a U-turn at Gachibowli stadium, followed by DLF Road, Radisson Hotel, Kothaguda flyover and Alwyn. Tolichowki towards Allwyn X road will be diverted at the biodiversity flyover, then proceed to Mindspace Junction, Cyber Towers Junction and take a left towards Hitex Signal, Kothaguda Junction and Alwyn.

Commuters coming from Telecom Nagar towards Kondapur will be diverted at the U-turn at Gachibowli under flyover, followed by Shilpa layout flyover beside the bus stop, Meenakshi Towers, Deloitte, AIG Hospital, Q Mart, Kothaguda and Kondapur. Traffic from Allwyn X road towards Gachibowli will be diverted to Kothaguda Junction towards Hitex road, Cyber towers, Mindspace Junction, and Shilpa layout flyover/ORR. The traffic coming from Allwyn X road towards Lingampally will be diverted at Botanical Garden junction, Masjid Banda, HCU Depot and Lingampally.

The Cyberabad police have requested road users to cooperate with the executing agency and the Traffic Police for the early completion of work.