Hyderabad: Tipu Khan Sarai lies in a dilapidated condition

Hyderabad: Tipu Khan Sarai, popularly known as Nampally Sarai, was known for its fine Mughal architecture has come into the limelight, as the 113-year-old heritage structure is under dangerous conditions and also turned into a taxi stand. There have been several cracks in the building and needs to be restored immediately.

Few heritage activists and locals raised concerns and pointed out that don’t know why the structure is being neglected, as long back their proposal to restore the structure and transform it into a guest house but that only lies on paper. At present the premises are being used as a tax stand and also during the night times, several anti-social activities are taking place

Architectural description of Historical structure

Tupi Khan Sarai, also known as Nampally Sarai (caravanserai) is located near Nampally Railway Station. It's a beautiful heritage structure built by Nawab Tipu Khan Bhadur in 1910 with a 5828 sq yards area. Tipu was a high-ranked official working for Nizam 6th Mir Mahboob Ali Khan and an extensive traveller. He felt the need for Sarai's in his home city Hyderabad henceforth gifted his resources for building a Sarai.

Nawab Tipu Khan Bahadur in his lifetime provided free stay and ration to all guests at the Sarai for three days, cooked food for non-vegetarian guests, and uncooked ration for vegetarian guests, with no distinction of caste or creed.

A few heritage activists said that after the merger of Hyderabad with Indian Union, this place was used as a guest house for Central and State government officials after the formation of Andhra Pradesh in 1956. Previously many initiatives were taken by many government officials; However, no concrete action has been taken.

“Sarai is in a dying condition with nobody to worry about its status. It was also given the Heritage award in 2012. There's an urgent need for respective departments to look into this matter and save the structure and its history. What I feel that is that the government is waiting for the structure to fall completely and this property is just opposite to Nampally railway station. It will be better if the State government restores it and this can benefitsports person who come from different states, as a guest house,” said Mohammed Haseeb Ahmed, historian

“We locals have complained to concerned officials many times, that the complete structure is in disarray, as walls have developed cracks, a few portions of the historical building have been damaged and also in 2019, few portion of the structure has fallen. During night time we face hardship to commute from the place, as anti-social activities have increased,” said Rohan Reddy a local.