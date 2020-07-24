Hyderabad: TPCC commences PV Narasimha Rao's centenary celebrations

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday launched P V Narasimha Rao's centenary celebrations while inviting all the top leaders in a virtual meet, which was organised at Indira Bhavan in Gandhi Bhavan premises.

The main event was held at Indira Bhavan in Gandhi Bhavan premises and it was connected online with Zoom app which had nearly 1,000 guests including former Union Ministers P. Chidambaram and Jairam Ramesh. The event was broadcast live on social media platforms and displayed at giant screens at all DCC offices and other places.

While at Indira Bhavan, TPCC president, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader N Bhatti Vikramarka, PVNR Centenary Celebrations Committee Chairman Dr. J. Geetha Reddy, Chief Patron and Narasimha Rao's brother P.V. Manohar Rao, Honorary Chairman V. Hanumantha Rao, Vice-Chairman D. Sridhar Babu, CLP Leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Committee Convener B. Mahesh Kumar Goud and others also spoke on the occasion.

Speaking to the audience in Hyderabad, Manmohan Singh recalled his first budget presentation as Finance Minister in PV's cabinet. Referring him as a person who set example for others, Dr Singh recalled how his economic reforms and bold decisions steered the nation away from turbulent times and improving the overall state of the country. Chidambaram recalled how P V Narasimha Rao had encouraged him facing politics of his time. Because of him, I was able to achieve new heights in politics from Youth Congress leader to becoming MP and PCC leader.

Jairam Ramesh recalled how he tackled the opposition in his own right inside the Parliament and accepted patiently criticism of his policies. Ramesh also pointed out that July 24 was also the historic day, when 'economic reforms' were introduced. Reforms were also brought in the rural economy and services of Manmohan Singh were utilized. Despite strong criticism from different quarters about the economic reforms, the bold decisions by P V Narasimha Rao gave good results.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Narasimha Rao was a Congressman from his birth till death. He said previous Congress Government had named Asia's longest elevated corridor after Narasimha Rao. He said the Congress MLAs have also moved a resolution in the Assembly seeking Bharat Ratna Award for Narasimha Rao.

"When Narasimha Rao Govt introduced bold economic reforms, India was on the edge of bankruptcy. If today India is 5th largest economic power, then it is largely due to the contribution of Narasimha Rao and his vision," he said.