Hyderabad: Traffic goes for a toss as Secretariat being razed

Hyderabad: Vehicular traffic has come to a grinding halt for more than 3 hours in the busy office timings around the Secretariat on Tuesday. Soon after the demolition of old Secretariat works begins, police blocked Khairatabad flyover, Basheerbagh flyover and the Himayat nagar and Hyderguda roads proceeding towards Secretariat till afternoon.

Commuters had to wait for more than 15 minutes at every junction around Secretariat premises to move towards Panjagutta, Secunderabad, Narayanaguda, Abids and RTC crossroads. People suffered a lot to reach their destinations in the office hours.

Diversion of traffic moving towards Secretariat also created big chaos when people were blocked from coming out of the barricades placed at Ravindra Bharati and junction under Basheerbagh fly over. Commuters were seen arguing with the cops for not allowing them to move out of the barricades.

The traffic police had to struggle for more than three hours to bring the vehicular traffic under control. Police said some traffic restrictions will be imposed around Secretariat during the demolition of the structures and ensure no traffic jams next time.

DGP Mahendar Reddy, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and other top police officials personally monitored the traffic flow on the first day of the demolition of the old Secretariat buildings.