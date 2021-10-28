Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions for 180 days in Rajendranagar in view of RoB works

Traffic restrictions have been imposed for 180 in Rajendranagar in the view of the works related to Rail Over Bridge (ROB) of Secunderabad-Falaknuma-Sivarampalli railway line near Shashtripuram.

The restrictions will be in place starting from November 1, 2021 to April 2022.

In the view of the works, the Cyberabad traffic police said that the vehicular movement between Vattepalli-Mahamooda hotel-Mehphil hotel-Mailardevpally is restricted. Commuters, travelling on the routes are asked to take alternate routes.

The alternate routes are as follows...

Mailardevpally-Aramghar crossroads-Shastripuram main road-Vattepalli road.

Vattepalli road-Shastripuram road-Sivarampalli road-Mailardevpally.

Vattepalli road-Engine colony road-Falaknuma road-Chandrayangutta-Mailardevpally.