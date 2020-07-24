Hyderabad: Tree plantation drive launched in Singareni

Hyderabad: As part of Vriksharopan Abhiyan(Tree plantation drive) by the Ministry of Coal, SCCL CMD N Sridhar launched the programme by planting a sapling on the premises of Singareni Bhavan on Thursday in Hyderabad. The programme was inaugurated at Delhi by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi. As directed by the Ministry of Coal, CMDs of all coal companies have launched the same programme in their respective coal subsidiaries in a large scale.



Speaking on the occasion ,CMD N Sridhar said that Singareni is going to plant 35.47 lakh saplings this year. Out of which, 2 lakh saplings are going to be planted on Thursday itself in all 11 areas. He said that Singareni has planted 5.40 crore saplings in 12,172 hectors during the last 10 years, with 70% of survival, most of the plantation have turned into natural forests.

He urged all employees and the public to participate in 'Vriksharopan Abhiyan' and also in 'Telanganaku Harithaharam' launched in Singareni areas.

J Allwyn, ED (Coal Movement), D N.Prasad, advisor, Mining, N Surendra Pande, Advisor Forest, K.Ravi Shankar, General Manager (CDN) and all employees of Singareni Bhavan took part in the programme.