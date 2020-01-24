Hyderabad: TRS Corporator Hameeda Patel vows to develop Kondapur

Kondapur: Local TRS Corporator Hameeda Patel on Thursday, gave assurance to develop the Kondapur division, after inspecting the newly laid CC roads and improved drainage facility in Siddiquenagar. She informed the area residents that the division is our priority. Patel expressed her readiness to take up more development works. Nandu, Tirupalli Reddy, Ganapathi, Basavaraju, Gowri, Sunita, Saroja Reddy, Praneeta and Savitramma were present.

