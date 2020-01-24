Hyderabad: TRS leaders get tense over results today

Peerzadiguda: After the completion of municipal elections, Mayor candidates of Peerzadiguda nad Boduppal are tense as the results will arrive on Saturday.

Recent incidents pushed them into party leaders and activists confusion. Peerzadiguda Mayor candidate Jakka Venkat Reddy contested from the first ward in the division. Though party members are confident on his win, a little confusion is there. The situation is different in Boduppal division.

Mandha Sanjeeva Reddy who contested from 17th ward in the division recently faced some allegations which may affect his lead, but Minister Mallareddy and his family members campaigned and promised their support in the division. Party leaders expect that this may help Mandha scrape through in the municipal elections.