Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: TRS leaders get tense over results today

Hyderabad: TRS leaders get tense over results todayJakka Venkat Reddy (Left) ,Mandha Sanjeeva Reddy(Right)
Highlights

After the completion of municipal elections, Mayor candidates of Peerzadiguda nad Boduppal are tense as the results will arrive on Saturday.

Peerzadiguda: After the completion of municipal elections, Mayor candidates of Peerzadiguda nad Boduppal are tense as the results will arrive on Saturday.

Recent incidents pushed them into party leaders and activists confusion. Peerzadiguda Mayor candidate Jakka Venkat Reddy contested from the first ward in the division. Though party members are confident on his win, a little confusion is there. The situation is different in Boduppal division.

Mandha Sanjeeva Reddy who contested from 17th ward in the division recently faced some allegations which may affect his lead, but Minister Mallareddy and his family members campaigned and promised their support in the division. Party leaders expect that this may help Mandha scrape through in the municipal elections.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>




Top