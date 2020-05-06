Hyderabad: TRS MLAs should take responsibility for Koheda mishap demanded by Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress MP A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday demanded that the MLAs and Ministers of the ruling party should take responsibility for the devastation of sheds at Koheda fruit market due to the gales. Speaking to the media after visiting the market on Tuesday, he said that it was shifted from Gaddi Annaram to Koheda without making any arrangements.

He demanded that exgratia should be paid and free treatment should be provided to those who suffered injuries in the mishap. He said the farmers have been complaining that they are not provided even with drinking water at the new market. Robbers have been taking away the money during the night hours.

He demanded that cases should be booked on the contractors who have erected sheds with low quality material. He said that they would arrange temporary tents for the farmers.

Latter participating in the daylong hunger strike at Gandhi Bhavan, he said that the Chief Minister had said that the sweet lime should not be sold to other States. The state government has not taken any steps to purchase the produce.

He criticized that the ruling party leaders have been trying to occupy the land at Gaddi Annaram and shifted the fruit market from here to Koheda. He said that the fruit market should be continued in the same place till the new market is constructed with all facilities.