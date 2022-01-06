Hyderabad: TRS MLA's Vanama Raghavendra Rao held in Palwancha suicide case

The Kothagudem police on Thursday arrested MLA Vanama Venkateshwara Rao's son Raghavendra Rao here in Hyderabad in connection with the suicide case of Naga Ramakrishna and his family.

Kothagudem MLA Venkateshwara Rao also wrote a letter to the people in his constituency that he would fully co-operate with the police in the investigation. An hour after the release of letter, the police arrested the MLA's son in Hyderabad. It is learned that Raghavendra Rao has been shifted to Kothagudem after arrest. A case under sections 302, 306 and 307 of IPC were registered against him.

In the selfie-video, Naga Ramakrishna alleged that Raghavendra Rao allegedly demanding sexual favours from the former's wife to settle a issue related to a pending property. Ramakrishna said that he could not digest fact that some would ask for such a favour and decided to die along with his family members as Raghavendra would not leave his family if he is gone alone.

He also alleged that his mother and sister also harassed him for facing losses in the business.