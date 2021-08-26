Hyderabad: TRS urges Congress to rein in Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: TRS MLA and Public Undertakings Committee (PUC) Chairman A Jeevan Reddy on Thursday questioned the Congress party as to what action should be taken against TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy for his abusive hurls against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. At a press conference, here, Reddy said he had written to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi about the language Revanth was using in public meetings.

"I have written letters to them through my Twitter account. When the Shiv Sena-Congress government in Maharashtra could not digest a single comment from Union Minister Narayan Rane against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey, what should be done to Revanth Reddy," he asked.

Jeevan Reddy alleged that the TPCC chief was resorting to mindless comments on State ministers and TRS leaders. "Revanth is acting like a gangster and threatening, but it is of no use," he said.

When asked about the Ministers' reaction, the PUC chairman said, CH Malla Reddy got furious and hit out at Revanth for his abusive language.

"Revanth should maintain dignity while making charges against the TRS leadership and government schemes." He demanded the Congress leader to prove charges of land-grabbing by Ministers or TRS leaders with evidence. The TRS leadership will not keep quiet and take serious action against him, the MLA warned.