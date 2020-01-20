Hyderabad: TRS worker dies after car suffers tyre burst on ORR

TRS worker died after his car suffered tyre burst and turned turtle here on Monday. The incident occurred at Tukkuguda when Mahendar Reddy (48) was heading to Ibrahimpatnam from Shamshabad.

Reddy who had taken part in Telangana movement was later worked as Rangareddy district chief secretary. He was staying away from the party programmes from some time and was working as a driver to earn a living.

On Sunday, Mahendar was heading to Ibrahimpatnam with the TRS banners when his car suffered tyre burst and turned turtle. The car was later hit by another car.

Mahendar who was seriously injured died on the spot. His body sent to a hospital for post-mortem and the case is being investigated.