Hyderabad: TSRTC bids farewell to corporation chairman

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) officials bid farewell to Bajireddy Govardhan on the completion of his tenure as chairman. On this occasion, TSRTC organised a farewell programme for him at Bus Bhawan, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Bajireddy Govardhan said that he was pleased to serve as the chairman of TSRTC for two years and in his 40-year political career, the chairman post will be unforgettable.

He highlighted that the achievement of the corporation is due to the collective efforts of the officers and employees.

Special thanks were given by name to the officers and employees of the company along with Managing Director V C Sajjanar who supported him in the performance of his duties.

He said that under the leadership of chairman Bajireddy Govardhan, the organisation has taken bold decisions like never before. He praised that he worked closely with the TSRTC and led it forward.

TSRTC Chief Operating Officer (CVO) Dr V Ravinder, Joint Director Sangram Singh G Patil, Executive Directors Munishekhar, Purushottam, Venkateswarlu, Vinod Kumar, Krishnakanth, HVODs, RMs, Deputy RMs and others were present.