Hyderabad: TSRTC keen to ferry migrants to native places if cops permit

Hyderabad: TSRTC has come to the rescue of the migrants who want to go to their native places as the officials have offered to provide transport if police gives permission.

According to RTC officials, the Corporation has placed five buses in every bus depot in the State to meet any emergency travel needs of the citizens. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar during the announcement of lockdown had asked the officials to keep five buses in every depot.

A senior official said that the Corporation would operate buses based on the request from the citizens. There may be some who are stranded at one place and want to move to their native place in such case the corporation can operate buses to shift them to their native place. However, the official added that the individuals would have to get police permission.

"We had operated buses during the lockdown period. A couple of days ago we shifted some people from Mahbubnagar to the city and also from different places," said the official. He said that the police had given permission for shifting the migrants after they were going to their native places on foot. The official said that if people want to utilise the service they can contact the regional manager making a requisition.

The TSRTC website would have details of the regional managers. The migrants can be transported to any place based on the number of passengers, said the official, adding that there were enough buses including the mini buses in the depots which can be pressed into service.