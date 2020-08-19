Hyderabad: TSSP selected candidates give call for Chalo DGP office

Hyderabad: Candidates who have been selected for Telangana State Special Force (TSSP) by the Telangana State-Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) gave a call for Chalo DGP office on Wednesday.

The candidates alleged that they have not been called for police training which is being postponed for the last nine months. They further demanded to provide training salaries for the nine months and call for a protest at the DGP office. The candidates said that they will submit a memorandum to the DGP highlighting their issues.

"Though we have been selected for the TSSP, there is no information related to the training for the past nine months. Some of the candidates have committed suicide due to the financial troubles and many are worried about the start of training," the candidates said.

They asked the DGP to respond on the issue and announce the dates for the training and also provide full salaries to them. On the other hand, the police tightened up the security at the DGP police with the call given by the TSSP candidates.