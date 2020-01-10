Hyderabad: Two cops in ACB net for taking bribe

A Sub-Inspector attached to Jubilee Hills police station has been caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while accepting Rs 50,000 cash and two liquor bottles as a bribe.

The SI, P Sudheer Reddy told the officials that he took the bribe from a person who was released on police station bail on December 31, 2019, on the directions of the Circle Inspector Balavantaiah.

A case was registered on the complainant on December 29 at the Jubilee Hills police station. The CI demanded the bribe from him for releasing him on police station bail and to refer the case to Lok Adalat, the ACB sleuths said. However, the amount was reduced to Rs 50,000 at the request of the complainant.

Upon questioning, the SI said that he took the bribe on the directions of the CI. Meanwhile, the CI was suspended after the incident has gone absconding. Efforts are on by the ACB to nab him.