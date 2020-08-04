Hyderabad: UoH research body partners with BIRAC

Hyderabad: Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) has selected ASPIRE-BioNEST (Association for Scientific Pursuits for Innovative Research – Bioincubators Nurturing Entrepreneurship in Scaling Technologies) of UoH (University of Hyderabad) as an Associate Partner for its Biotechnology Ignition Grant (BIG) scheme.

As an associate partner, ASPIRE-BioNEST is expected to organize workshops and outreach events for creating awareness of BIG scheme, especially in Tier 2/3 cities, and provide local mentorship for BIG aspirants for their application submission. Mentoring could be provided for areas including but not limited to technical, business, IP, legal, regulatory etc.

On this pleasant development, Prof. Appa Rao Podile, The Chairman of ASPIRE, said, "This is another feather in the cap of BioNEST at UoH. I am sure ASPIRE-BioNEST is poised to play a major role in shaping India's biotech entrepreneurship scenario. It is a shot in the arm for the young BioNEST to be the associate partner for the BIG initiative of the BIRAC.

Innovation ecosystem at UoH under the ASPIRE continues to work non-stop during the pandemic, led by the incubates associated with BioNEST speaks about our commitment to the nation in promoting the entrepreneurship to strengthen the ATMANIRBHAR strategy of the Government of India."

ASPIRE-BioNEST is a 20,000 square feet plug-and-play life science incubator formed with the support of UoH and BIRAC for promoting translational research through entrepreneurship in the thrust areas encompassing agriculture, biotechnology, healthcare, pharma, and allied areas.