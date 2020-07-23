Hyderabad: UoH scholar attends online school of Singapore University

Hyderabad: Ramya Chitrapu, a doctoral research scholar in the Department of Political Science, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has attended the 9th International Political Science Association (IPSA) - National University of Singapore (NUS) Online Summer School for Social Science Research Methods from 6 – 17 July. She was awarded a grant by the NUS for attending the course in the area of Public Policy Analysis.



Popularly known as the IPSA-NUS Methods School, the Department of Political Science, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, NUS organises this prestigious Methods School annually in cooperation with IPSA, which attracts students, doctoral scholars, faculty and professionals from across the world. In the wake of the pandemic, the Methods School has been converted to online mode this year.

Ramya Chitrapu is presently pursuing her research in governance and public service delivery under the supervision of Prof. E. Venkatesu, Department of Political Science, University of Hyderabad. She was confident that her learnings from the Summer School under the mentorship of Prof. Bruno Cautres, Professor of Political Science at the Centre for Political Research of Sciences, Po Paris, enriched her knowledge and provided newer perspectives in her research. She expressed her gratitude to the IPSA-NUS for the exciting and enriching opportunity and her Supervisor and other faculty in the Department of Political Science, University of Hyderabad for their constant support.