Hyderabad: US techie comes to help migrant workers

Hyderabad: No one understands the pain of migrant labourers better than a person who is living as an immigrant in other nation.

This student of Osmania University did not forget his roots for the past two decades. He continued his helping hand to 'guest workers' - the labourers from other states - after India witnessed Covid-19 outbreak.

One amongst India's thriving NRIs in US, the Telangana native, Suresh Ediga has been mobilising help for stranded migrant workers ever since the lockdown was announced.

"Ever since I watched thousands of workers walking hundreds of kilometers, I decided to facilitate for their needs. For these affected workers and their families, basic needs like food, shelter and other essential commodities are the difference between life and death," he said.

Suresh is a software engineer based in New York, now the epicenter of COVID-19 in US, has been living there for the last 20 years and has been volunteering for several causes over the past 18 years.

Passionate about farming, he is also associated with several farming groups in India. An author and filmmaker, he wrote books like 'You, Me & A Story' and 'A crisis called Farming', and produced short films like 'Missing' and 'Photo Frame'.

He collaborated with Rythu Swarajya Vedika, Helpline volunteers and other groups working on ground to identify people in need and ensure timely help.

Suresh started an online fundraiser programme 'Milaap' to extend help to more guest workers and their families stranded in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The Milaap has received Rs 5.3 lakh from people across the world. As of now, he has already spent Rs 2.3 lakh to provide the 1st phase relief to guest workers.

Essentials have already been distributed to more than 4000 people on the ground. Most of these beneficiaries hail from Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Bihar.

"My team is doing every bit to ensure they feel cared for as our guests, even miles away from their homes," he exudes.

The process involves receiving of calls through helpline number and after proper screening the relief material would be delivered in shortest possible time. Suresh also collaborated with Telangana Social Impact group for ration kits distribution.

He believes "these guests who have left their own homes and put in their time, effort and skill in building infrastructure, roads, buildings, highways, schools etc., in our city should be taken care of."