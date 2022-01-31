Hyderabad vet's rape and murder: Sirpurkar commission submits report to SC on Disha encounter

The Justice VS Sirpurkar commission which was appointed by the Supreme Court in 2019 to inquire the alleged encounter of four accused -- Mohd Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, Jollu Shiva and Jollu Naveen in the rape and murder of Hyderabad veterinarian submitted a report to the apex court on January 28.

The commission, appointed on December 12, 2019 to inquired into the encounter for 47 days from August 21, 201 to November 15, 2021 and examined 57 witnesses submitted a report, S Sashidhar, secretary to the commission said in a release on Monday. The report constitutes investigation records, forensic reports, post mortem reports, photographs and videos pertaining to the encounter.

The commission inquired police officials, advocates and others involved in the incident. The commission also inspected the various places related to the incident December 5, 2021.

The commission that was constituted on January 2020 has its members -- Justice VS Sirpurkar, former Judge, Supreme Court, as Chairman, and Justice RP Sondur Baldota, former Judge, Bombay High Court and Dr DR Kaarthikeyan, former Director, Central Bureau of Investigation.

It may be recalled that the veterinarian from Hyderabad was kidnapped, raped and murdered near a toll plaza at Tondupally in Shamshabad and later her body was dumped and burnt under Chatanpally bridge near Shadnagar.